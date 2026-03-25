South Korean 'Drug Lord' Extradited from the Philippines: A Cross-Border Crackdown

In a high-profile extradition, South Korean authorities have detained Park Wang-yeol, an alleged drug kingpin accused of orchestrating a narcotics distribution network from behind bars in the Philippines. Officials confirmed on Wednesday that Park, serving a lengthy sentence for triple homicide, was returned to South Korea for further investigation.

The transfer was executed under a temporary clause in an international treaty between South Korea and the Philippines, sparked by President Lee Jae Myung's appeal to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr during a recent summit. Officials claim Park, now in his late 40s, has been smuggling substantial quantities of illegal drugs into South Korea.

While precise figures regarding Park's drug operations remain undisclosed by local authorities, reports suggest the illegal trade involved up to 60 kilograms of methamphetamine monthly. The extradition aims to prevent further criminal activity and discourage similar incidents from occurring, according to the foreign ministry's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)