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Faculty Shortage Looms Over Jammu and Kashmir Universities

Universities in Jammu and Kashmir are facing a significant faculty shortage, with almost 40% of teaching posts vacant. This shortage has affected the academic workload and functioning of various institutions, which collectively enroll over 69,000 students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:44 IST
Faculty Shortage Looms Over Jammu and Kashmir Universities
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  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's higher education sector is grappling with an acute shortage of faculty, as nearly 40% of teaching positions remain unfilled, according to official figures. The Higher Education Department data reveals a stark gap in staffing across the region's universities.

A whopping 3,300 teaching posts are sanctioned under nine public universities and two central universities in the area, yet just about 1,900 positions have been filled. This gap is forcing institutions to operate far below the approved strength, raising concerns over academic workload and operational efficiency.

For instance, the University of Jammu and University of Kashmir report vacancies of 43% and 35%, respectively, while the situation is even more dire at the agricultural university level. Meanwhile, an enrollment of over 69,000 students underscores the pressing need to address this faculty shortage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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