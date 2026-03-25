Faculty Shortage Looms Over Jammu and Kashmir Universities

Jammu and Kashmir's higher education sector is grappling with an acute shortage of faculty, as nearly 40% of teaching positions remain unfilled, according to official figures. The Higher Education Department data reveals a stark gap in staffing across the region's universities.

A whopping 3,300 teaching posts are sanctioned under nine public universities and two central universities in the area, yet just about 1,900 positions have been filled. This gap is forcing institutions to operate far below the approved strength, raising concerns over academic workload and operational efficiency.

For instance, the University of Jammu and University of Kashmir report vacancies of 43% and 35%, respectively, while the situation is even more dire at the agricultural university level. Meanwhile, an enrollment of over 69,000 students underscores the pressing need to address this faculty shortage.

(With inputs from agencies.)