Ex-Aviation Chief's Corruption Leads to Suspended Death Sentence
Tan Ruisong, former chairman of China's Aviation Industry Corporation, received a death sentence with a two-year reprieve for corruption. This came after his expulsion from the Communist Party earlier this year, reflecting Beijing's stringent measures against corruption at high levels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:50 IST
Tan Ruisong, ex-chairman of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve, citing corruption charges, as reported by Xinhua news agency.
The former aerospace executive faced charges of graft, resulting in his February expulsion from the Communist Party.
This high-profile case underscores China's ongoing anti-corruption campaign targeting significant figures in various industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)