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Ex-Aviation Chief's Corruption Leads to Suspended Death Sentence

Tan Ruisong, former chairman of China's Aviation Industry Corporation, received a death sentence with a two-year reprieve for corruption. This came after his expulsion from the Communist Party earlier this year, reflecting Beijing's stringent measures against corruption at high levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:50 IST
Ex-Aviation Chief's Corruption Leads to Suspended Death Sentence

Tan Ruisong, ex-chairman of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve, citing corruption charges, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

The former aerospace executive faced charges of graft, resulting in his February expulsion from the Communist Party.

This high-profile case underscores China's ongoing anti-corruption campaign targeting significant figures in various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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