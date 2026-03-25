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Revolutionizing Urban Education: The Launch of Nigam Shri Schools

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has approved the launch of Nigam Shri Schools for meritorious students from economically weaker sections, aiming to provide high-quality education and modern infrastructure. The first phase will see 24 schools equipped with smart classrooms, digital tools, and more to prepare students for higher education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:11 IST
Revolutionizing Urban Education: The Launch of Nigam Shri Schools
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  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved the establishment of Nigam Shri Schools, elite academic institutions targeting talented students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

This initiative, still in its early stages, aims to align municipal education standards with premier schools, ensuring top-quality facilities and education for all.

The decision includes an initial development phase of 24 schools featuring smart infrastructure and extensive educational resources, alongside measures for improved student welfare.

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