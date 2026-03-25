Schiaparelli: Fashion's Dance with Art

A landmark exhibition celebrating the luxury fashion house Schiaparelli is now open at the V&A museum in London. 'Schiaparelli: Fashion Becomes Art' showcases the brand's evolution since its inception in 1927 by its trailblazing founder, Elsa Schiaparelli.

The exhibition, which runs from March 28 until November, presents over 200 items including gowns, hats, and jewelry. Schiaparelli, renowned for her innovative fusion of fashion and art, collaborated with icons such as Salvador Dali and Jean Cocteau, introducing avant-garde designs like the lobster dress worn by Wallis Simpson.

Current creative director Daniel Roseberry continues this legacy, blending historical references with modern style. His works, including a red gown worn by Ariana Grande at the 2025 Oscars, embody the brand's daring spirit. The exhibition invites visitors to explore and be inspired by Schiaparelli's unique artistic heritage.