Mother's Emotional Stand: BJP's Latest Candidate for West Bengal Polls

The BJP has strategically nominated the mother of a doctor who was tragically murdered, as a candidate in the upcoming West Bengal elections. This decision aims to capitalize on the emotional and political impact of her daughter's death, which had previously sparked large-scale protests across the state.

By fielding her as a candidate from Panihati assembly constituency, the BJP is not only addressing public frustration with the current governance but also seeking to challenge the ruling TMC's stance on women's safety. The mother, now a part of the BJP, believes her candidacy is both a duty and a means to effect change.

Her entry into politics is timely, aligned with the BJP's broader electoral strategy which involves a diverse pool of candidates. The party's latest announcement includes nominees for 19 more seats, bolstering its presence in the state while focusing on issues of law and order ahead of the critical elections in April.