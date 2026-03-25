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Haryana's Technological Leap: Bridging ITI Graduates with Industry

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has mandated developing a digital portal to track apprenticeship and placement data of ITI graduates. He's urged for the organization of employment fairs and stressed upgrading Industrial Training Institutes with a focus on new technologies to enhance employment opportunities for youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:20 IST
Haryana's Technological Leap: Bridging ITI Graduates with Industry
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  • India

In a decisive move, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered the creation of a comprehensive digital portal to monitor apprenticeship and job placement data for graduates from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). By doing so, Saini aims to make job data readily accessible to industries across the state.

He further called for large-scale employment fairs in every district, ensuring abundant opportunities for young job seekers. The directive was part of a review of the Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Department's activities, attended by Gaurav Gautam and other key figures.

Saini emphasized the importance of aligning education with practical skills as per the National Education Policy, reflecting on the anticipated rise in skilled manpower demand due to emerging industrial developments. This initiative includes upgrading ITI infrastructure and cracking down on non-compliant institutions, ensuring that graduates are well-equipped for the future.

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