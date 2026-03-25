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Doctors on Strike: Healthcare Standoff Intensifies

Resident doctors in England will strike for six days in April after rejecting a government pay proposal. The British Medical Association claims the offer fails to compensate for a decade of real-term pay decline. The government proposed a 3.5% pay increase, which the union deemed inadequate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:36 IST
Doctors on Strike: Healthcare Standoff Intensifies
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Resident doctors in England are preparing to strike for six days in April, rejecting a government pay offer, as reported by the British Medical Association (BMA) on Wednesday. This move intensifies the ongoing conflict over salary and staffing challenges within the National Health Service.

The strike, scheduled for April 7-13, results from negotiations that the union claims did not adequately address the erosion of the doctors' pay over the past decade. The BMA, representing around 55,000 resident doctors, argues the proposed changes fail to meet their needs.

Health minister Wes Streeting expressed disappointment over the union's rejection, stating that this was the best possible offer. As tensions rise, similar dissatisfaction emerges from unions in Northern Ireland and Wales, suggesting that the pay issue may spark broader unrest.

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