Karnataka Eases Age Norms for Class 1 Admissions: Parental Relief

The Karnataka government has responded to parental concerns by announcing a 60-day relaxation of age eligibility norms for class 1 admissions for the 2026-27 academic year. This decision was revealed by the Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, in the Legislative Assembly.

The existing rules require children to be six years old by June 1 to qualify for class 1 enrollment, but parents have pushed for a relaxation. The minister stated that changes will be implemented in the admission software to accommodate this temporary adjustment.

In addition, the government plans to introduce legislation to address ongoing admission issues for LKG and UKG. While these levels currently lack a regulatory framework, the department anticipates legislative action in the next session.

(With inputs from agencies.)