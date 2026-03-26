Zelenskiy Visits Saudi Arabia for Crucial Discussions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has touched down in Saudi Arabia, where he is slated to engage in significant meetings aimed at strengthening ties and ensuring security collaboration.

On the platform X, Zelenskiy extended his appreciation to allies who have shown support, emphasizing his willingness to work towards common security goals.

This visit marks a strategic diplomatic effort to bolster international partnerships and reinforce Ukraine's global relations amidst ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)