Zelenskiy Visits Saudi Arabia for Crucial Discussions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced his arrival in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the importance of upcoming meetings. On platform X, he expressed gratitude for support and collaboration with those who aim to ensure security. This visit signifies diplomatic efforts to foster international relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:49 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has touched down in Saudi Arabia, where he is slated to engage in significant meetings aimed at strengthening ties and ensuring security collaboration.
On the platform X, Zelenskiy extended his appreciation to allies who have shown support, emphasizing his willingness to work towards common security goals.
This visit marks a strategic diplomatic effort to bolster international partnerships and reinforce Ukraine's global relations amidst ongoing challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)