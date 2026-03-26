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Revamping Police Image: Paatil Advocates For Change

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil emphasized rebuilding the police department's tarnished image due to misconduct by a few personnel. At the inauguration of police housing projects, he advocated for an 8-hour work shift for police officers to improve their welfare and suggested treating police housing as personal homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:49 IST
Revamping Police Image: Paatil Advocates For Change
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  • India

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil on Thursday highlighted the need for improving the image of the police department, asserting that society holds high expectations for the force. This came during the launch of new police housing projects, attended by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Paatil stressed the importance of respect and politeness from police towards citizens, noting a decrease in complaints about impolite behavior but urging further improvements. He pointed out the negative impact of misconduct by a few personnel on the reputation of the entire department.

The minister proposed an 8-hour shift system for police to reduce their workload and improve their quality of life. Deputy CM Sanghavi echoed this sentiment, advocating for police quarters to be seen as personal homes and emphasizing cleanliness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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