Legal Storm: Social Media Giants Grapple with Landmark Liability Rulings
U.S. juries in California and New Mexico have found Meta and Google liable for harms caused to children due to addiction and safety issues from their platforms, ordering significant damages. These cases may redefine the legal protection provided by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act for social media companies.
Jurors in the first U.S. trials addressing social media firms' impact on children have declared Meta and Google's liability, marking a pivotal moment for potential legal reforms in tech industry responsibility.
In California, a jury found the companies accountable for a young woman's mental health struggles, resulting from alleged addiction to Instagram and YouTube, ordering $6 million in damages. New Mexico jurors imposed $375 million fines on Meta for purportedly misleading product safety claims.
These rulings challenge Section 230, a law traditionally shielding tech companies from liability for user-generated content, and could influence future legal battles against tech giants regarding platform design and user safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)