Legal Storm: Social Media Giants Grapple with Landmark Liability Rulings

Jurors in the first U.S. trials addressing social media firms' impact on children have declared Meta and Google's liability, marking a pivotal moment for potential legal reforms in tech industry responsibility.

In California, a jury found the companies accountable for a young woman's mental health struggles, resulting from alleged addiction to Instagram and YouTube, ordering $6 million in damages. New Mexico jurors imposed $375 million fines on Meta for purportedly misleading product safety claims.

These rulings challenge Section 230, a law traditionally shielding tech companies from liability for user-generated content, and could influence future legal battles against tech giants regarding platform design and user safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)