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Empowering Girls: Delhi's Bicycle Initiative for School Commute

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed bicycles to girl students to ease their commute to school. The initiative is part of the government's broader strategy, backed by a Rs 90 crore budget, to empower girls through improved mobility and financial support under the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:48 IST
Empowering Girls: Delhi's Bicycle Initiative for School Commute
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In a move aimed at facilitating easier school commutes for girls, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed bicycles to female students in Shalimar Bagh. This initiative is part of a wider strategy to address mobility issues faced by girls traveling to school.

Gupta emphasized the Delhi government's commitment to empowering girls, with the event marking a significant step in delivering on promises made in the 2026-27 budget. Rs 90 crore has been allocated to provide approximately 1,30,000 class 9 girls with free bicycles.

Apart from this, the government introduced the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana to provide financial stability to girls born in Delhi. The initiative ensures that each girl will have around Rs 1.25 lakh in her account by graduation, fostering confidence and independence.

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