Oaktree Fund's Bold Stance: Meeting Redemption Demands Head-On
Oaktree Capital Management's credit fund will fulfill the entire 8.5% redemption requests received in the first quarter, distinguishing itself from other asset managers that capped withdrawals at around 5%. The move aims to reassure investors amidst heightened scrutiny of the $2 trillion private credit industry.
Oaktree Capital Management's private credit fund has announced its intent to satisfy all 8.5% redemption requests from the first quarter, according to a recent regulatory filing. This decision sets it apart from a norm among asset managers to limit withdrawals to about 5% amidst increased scrutiny of the private credit sector.
The Oaktree Strategic Credit Fund seeks to repurchase 6.8% of its outstanding shares, with Oaktree's parent, Brookfield, purchasing an additional 1.7% to meet the full redemption demands. By opting against capping redemptions, Oaktree aligns itself with other exceptions such as Blackstone amidst a wider industry constraint due to negative headlines.
Concerns over the private credit industry's lending standards, particularly in the wake of notable bankruptcies and AI disruptions to software companies, have heightened investor apprehension. Oaktree emphasizes that the market is experiencing a correction rather than a crisis, as it recalibrates following rapid growth years.
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