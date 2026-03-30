Hungarian Youth Propel Tisza's Political Ascendancy Against Orbán's Regime

A sea change in Hungary's political landscape is underway as the nation's youth mobilize against Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's 16-year hold on power. Volunteers from the Lake Balaton area are joining forces with the Tisza party, led by Péter Magyar, to advocate for a shift beyond Orbán's 'broken system.'

Polls indicate a growing demographic divide: 65% of voters under 30 favor Tisza, contrasting sharply with Orbán's older base. The April 12 elections are anticipated to be highly influenced by these generational dynamics.

Magyar, a former ally of Orbán, leads the Tisza party with pledges to increase ties with the EU and rejuvenate Hungary's stagnant economy. Yet, despite support amongst the youth, Orbán maintains popularity with older citizens and rural voters, leaving the election outcome unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)