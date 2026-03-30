Left Menu

Hungarian Youth Propel Tisza's Political Ascendancy Against Orbán's Regime

A generational shift is unfolding in Hungary as young people rally behind the Tisza party and its leader Péter Magyar, challenging Viktor Orbán's 16-year reign. This movement seeks to transition from Orbán's authoritarian regime towards a more democratic society, despite older voters' continued support for the incumbent prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:50 IST
Hungarian Youth Propel Tisza's Political Ascendancy Against Orbán's Regime
  • Country:
  • Hungary

A sea change in Hungary's political landscape is underway as the nation's youth mobilize against Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's 16-year hold on power. Volunteers from the Lake Balaton area are joining forces with the Tisza party, led by Péter Magyar, to advocate for a shift beyond Orbán's 'broken system.'

Polls indicate a growing demographic divide: 65% of voters under 30 favor Tisza, contrasting sharply with Orbán's older base. The April 12 elections are anticipated to be highly influenced by these generational dynamics.

Magyar, a former ally of Orbán, leads the Tisza party with pledges to increase ties with the EU and rejuvenate Hungary's stagnant economy. Yet, despite support amongst the youth, Orbán maintains popularity with older citizens and rural voters, leaving the election outcome unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revitalizing Banking: IBC's Impact on India's Financial Health

Revitalizing Banking: IBC's Impact on India's Financial Health

 India
2
KMT Leader Cheng Li-wun to Visit China: A New Era for Taiwan-China Relations?

KMT Leader Cheng Li-wun to Visit China: A New Era for Taiwan-China Relations...

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Silence on Sabarimala

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Silence on Sabarimala

 India
4
South Korea Navigates Russian Naphtha Imports Amidst Middle East Tensions

South Korea Navigates Russian Naphtha Imports Amidst Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026