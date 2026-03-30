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Storytime with the Second Lady: A New Chapter for Child Literacy

US Second Lady Usha Vance launched her 'Storytime with the Second Lady' podcast to combat declining child literacy rates. Featuring celebrities and authors, the initiative aims to foster a love of reading. It complements her Summer Reading Challenge, encouraging children's literacy outside school hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:54 IST
Storytime with the Second Lady: A New Chapter for Child Literacy
Usha Vance
  • Country:
  • United States

US Second Lady Usha Vance has unveiled a new initiative aimed at addressing the alarming decline in child literacy rates across the nation. Titled 'Storytime with the Second Lady,' the initiative features a podcast series where Vance and special guest readers share beloved children's stories.

The first episode highlights Vance reading 'The Tale of Peter Rabbit' by Beatrix Potter, setting the tone for a program focused on reinforcing reading proficiency among young audiences. Vance emphasized the importance of reading for pleasure in developing both stronger literacy and classroom skills, alongside opening pathways of opportunity for children.

This podcast is a continuation of Vance's efforts, like her Summer Reading Challenge, which garnered thousands of submissions nationwide. Through these programs, Vance's goal is to inspire curiosity and a passion for learning in children, particularly during summer months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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