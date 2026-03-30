Shiksha Kranti: Punjab's Education Evolution

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has unveiled sweeping reforms in the state's education sector over the past four years.

Addressing the media, Mann highlighted the 'Shiksha Kranti' campaign, which has seen budget increases from Rs 12,657 crore to Rs 19,279 crore by 2026-27.

Major initiatives include the establishment of Schools of Eminence, infrastructure enhancements, and a focus on inclusivity and teacher training. The state's education system has emerged as competitive, ranking top in the National Achievement Survey 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)