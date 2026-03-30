PSL Security Drama: Raza and Afridi Under Fire for Hotel Incident
Zimbabwe cricketer Sikandar Raza defended himself and teammate Shaheen Afridi against security breach accusations in PSL, attributing the incident to a misunderstanding involving family visits. Despite objections from security, Raza insists no force was used, and Afridi was only assisting. The PSL is investigating the claims.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza has spoken out following allegations of a security breach involving him and fellow Lahore Qalandars teammate Shaheen Afridi. The accusations stem from an incident where four 'unauthorised' people gained access to the team's hotel room.
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) found itself amid controversy when the pair were accused of escorting friends and family members into the hotel room against security protocols. In a statement, Raza clarified that the visitors were indeed his long-time acquaintances and that Afridi was merely assisting.
Conflicting reports from the Punjab Police and internal PSL documents allege that entry permissions were denied, yet still breached, sparking a social media storm. As investigations continue, Raza emphasizes that he, not Afridi, should be held accountable for the lapse in protocol.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ethanol Fuel Controversy: Dimple Yadav Demands Government Clarifications
Ticket Controversy: Karnataka Lawmakers Seek IPL Privileges, Prompting Backlash
Controversy Ignites Over Biju Patnaik's Alleged CIA Links
Controversy and Conflict: Touadera's Third Term Begins Amid Tensions in the Central African Republic
FCRA Amendments Stir Controversy in Kerala: Christian Leaders Voice Concerns