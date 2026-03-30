PSL Security Drama: Raza and Afridi Under Fire for Hotel Incident

Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza has spoken out following allegations of a security breach involving him and fellow Lahore Qalandars teammate Shaheen Afridi. The accusations stem from an incident where four 'unauthorised' people gained access to the team's hotel room.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) found itself amid controversy when the pair were accused of escorting friends and family members into the hotel room against security protocols. In a statement, Raza clarified that the visitors were indeed his long-time acquaintances and that Afridi was merely assisting.

Conflicting reports from the Punjab Police and internal PSL documents allege that entry permissions were denied, yet still breached, sparking a social media storm. As investigations continue, Raza emphasizes that he, not Afridi, should be held accountable for the lapse in protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)