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Infiltrators and Progress: Smriti Irani’s Call for Change in Assam

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani highlights the need to remove infiltrators, accuses Congress of shielding illegal migrants, and praises BJP's progress in Assam, especially women's empowerment. Emphasizing economic development, Irani criticizes past violence and urges voter support for BJP in upcoming Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhemaji | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:25 IST
Infiltrators and Progress: Smriti Irani’s Call for Change in Assam
Infiltrators
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address during an election rally in Sissiborgaon, former Union minister Smriti Irani spoke on the imperative issue of ousting infiltrators from Assam, accusing the Congress of providing undue protection to illegal migrants. Charging the opposition with darkening the state's past, she highlighted the BJP government's developmental strides.

Irani drew attention to the Dhemaji blast of 2004, where innocent lives were lost, to illustrate the impact of Congress's alleged protectionism. The BJP leader reiterated her party's commitment to progress, particularly in empowering women, crediting the developments to the leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former minister also pointed to successful initiatives like the clearance of over 1.65 lakh bighas of illegal encroachments. She urged voters to back the BJP in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April, emphasizing the pivotal role women now play by actively shaping the political narrative in favor of the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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