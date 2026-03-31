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India's Mobile Data Revolution: 5G Fuels Unprecedented Growth

India's mobile data consumption has soared to new heights, averaging over 31 GB per user monthly, with 5G traffic growing 70% year-on-year according to Nokia's latest Mobile Broadband Index. As India emerges as a global leader in 5G connectivity, the country's digital landscape is undergoing significant transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:26 IST
India's Mobile Data Revolution: 5G Fuels Unprecedented Growth
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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India has witnessed a remarkable surge in mobile data consumption, as the average user's monthly data usage exceeds 31 GB, largely driven by a 70% year-on-year increase in 5G traffic. The findings, part of the 13th edition of Nokia's Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT) 2026, reveal that 5G now represents around 47% of the nation's mobile broadband activity.

The comprehensive report sheds light on the expanding 5G infrastructure across India, predicting that the nation's 5G user base could surpass 1 billion by 2031. It underscores India's advancing stature as a global authority in 5G adoption, highlighting its position as the world's second-largest 5G subscriber base and the second-highest 5G data consumption rate.

As 5G integration accelerates, especially within metro circles, the technology accounts for 58% of total mobile data traffic in these regions. With the readiness of most new smartphones to support 5G, and as AI applications reshape data demand, Nokia's leadership emphasizes their commitment to enhancing India's connectivity architecture to meet future technological needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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