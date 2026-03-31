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Celebrating Achievement: IIM Udaipur's 14th Convocation Commencement

IIM Udaipur's 14th Convocation Ceremony marked a significant milestone, celebrating the success of 481 graduates across its PhD and MBA programs. Prestigious accolades were bestowed for academic and leadership excellence, emphasizing humility, learning, and purpose-driven leadership. The institute reaffirmed its acclaim as a top-tier global business school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:45 IST
Celebrating Achievement: IIM Udaipur's 14th Convocation Commencement
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The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur hosted its 14th Annual Convocation, celebrating the graduation of 481 students, including five PhD candidates. The Commencement Address, delivered by Mr. B.S. Nagesh, focused on humility and purpose-driven leadership. Prestigious awards celebrated academic excellence, reflecting IIM Udaipur's global prominence.

Chief Guest Mr. Nagesh emphasized customer-centricity and respect within organizations in his speech, urging the graduates to embrace adaptability. Chairman Pankaj Patel highlighted the institute's achievements and strategic initiatives, reinforcing IIM Udaipur's leadership status in management education.

The convocation showcased student achievements through awards for academic excellence and leadership, symbolizing IIM Udaipur's commitment to fostering top-tier management talent. This includes notable academic milestones contributing to the institution's international academic reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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