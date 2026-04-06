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Sparks of Excellence: MICA's 31st Convocation Celebrates Heritage and Innovation

MICA held its 31st convocation, conferring degrees on 255 graduates. Alumni Sushant Dash and Jaya Deshmukh highlighted career strategies and institutional achievements, respectively. The event emphasized purpose, creativity, and AI's impact, while showcasing strong industry connections with impressive placement statistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:50 IST
Sparks of Excellence: MICA's 31st Convocation Celebrates Heritage and Innovation
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  • India

MICA's 31st Convocation, held in Ahmedabad, marked a significant event with 255 graduates stepping into their careers under the guidance of accomplished alumni.

Keynote speaker Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks and a MICA alum, inspired graduates, focusing on the importance of aligning talent with purpose, and navigating careers through AI advancements.

Jaya Deshmukh, MICA's Director & CEO, discussed the institution's evolution with new curricula and collaborations, while highlighting robust placement outcomes, further cementing MICA's reputation in the industry.

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