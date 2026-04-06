Sparks of Excellence: MICA's 31st Convocation Celebrates Heritage and Innovation

MICA's 31st Convocation, held in Ahmedabad, marked a significant event with 255 graduates stepping into their careers under the guidance of accomplished alumni.

Keynote speaker Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks and a MICA alum, inspired graduates, focusing on the importance of aligning talent with purpose, and navigating careers through AI advancements.

Jaya Deshmukh, MICA's Director & CEO, discussed the institution's evolution with new curricula and collaborations, while highlighting robust placement outcomes, further cementing MICA's reputation in the industry.