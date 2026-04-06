Grand Astro-Cultural Festival in Delhi Showcases Power of Astrology in Modern Era

- Grandly Organized: The India's First 'National Jyotish Mahakumbh in Delhi New Delhi: Astrology is an integral part of our ancient cultural heritage, having guided people for thousands of years. However, in today's modern era, we must navigate by embracing both science and tradition simultaneously. This sentiment was expressed by Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra while addressing the 'Astro-Cultural Festival Conclave,' held on Saturday at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. He said that if this ancient discipline is utilized to provide proper guidance and foster positive thinking, it can prove immensely beneficial to society. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta remarked that astrology-a discipline reflecting the profound bond of faith between human existence and the cosmos-remains highly relevant even in the 21st century. Noting the rapid pace of communication in the current era, he emphasized that platforms promoting traditional knowledge are crucial for upholding social responsibility and maintaining harmony. Former Union Minister Ashwini Choubey observed that astrology is a significant discipline deeply rooted in our ancient Indian culture and the Vedas, having guided human lives for centuries. He asserted that it should be utilized to cultivate positive thinking and promote the welfare of society. Renowned astrologers from across the country gathered on a single platform for the grand and historic ''National Jyotish Mahakumbh – Astro-Cultural Festival.'' Speaking on the occasion, Kunal Kumar-a 'Life Designer' and founder of the Kunal Vastu Kendra – Jyotish & Research Center-stated that astrology offers a scientifically grounded perspective for understanding life's challenges and possibilities, rather than serving merely as a tool for fortune-telling. Vijay Ram Rattan, Chairman of the Ram Rattan Group-a conglomerate that has carved a distinct niche for itself in the real estate sector-also participated actively in the astrology conclave. During the event, he engaged in discussions regarding the significance of astrology within the realm of real estate. Davinder Singh, Director of GemLab-an organization dedicated to the scientific identification, testing, and certification of jewelry-was felicitated at the Astro Mahakumbh. He explained that the primary objective of the Gem Lab is to verify the authenticity of any gemstone-determining why, how, and to what extent it is genuine-thereby enabling buyers to avoid fraud and ensure they pay a fair price. Dr. Harshvardhan Agarwal, Founder and Managing Trustee of the 'Help U Educational and Charitable Trust,' was honored at the Astro-Cultural Festival. He remarked that all noble endeavors are made possible only through effective policy formulation and superior governance. Brajesh Maheshwari, Co-founder and Director of the Kota-based ALLEN Career Institute, was also felicitated on this occasion. Talwinder Singh Lali, Director of DH Discovery Electronics, extended special support to the Astro-Cultural Festival conclave. In his address, he pledged to lend a distinct identity to every event associated with the Sanatan tradition through the medium of his speakers. His objective is to amplify every spiritual voice, ensuring it reaches far and wide while empowering it with greater resonance. Prateek Pandey, CEO of 'Astrosage AI'-a platform disseminating astrological knowledge through AI technology-unveiled several mysteries surrounding the world of astrology. Kewal Kapoor, a Spiritual Advisor and Creative Entrepreneur/Strategist, was specially honored during the event. The festival was also addressed by a distinguished panel of experts, including Celebrity Astrologer Dr. Y. Rakhi, G.D. Vashisht, Ajay Bhambi, Kunal Kumar (Founder of Kunal Vastu Kendra), Vivek Tripathi (popularly known as the 'Father of Astrology'), Anil Vats, Dr. Niti Sharma, Sarthi Trishala Chaturvedi, Astro Ankit, Acharya Shubhesh Sharman, Corporate Vastu Expert Manoj Jain, Ritu Singh, Acharya Vikramaditya, Professor (Dr.) Jyotishacharya Sujata Sharma, Dr. Arvind Kumar (Jyotish Ratan), Jyotishacharya Satender Prakash, Numerology Expert Rahi Ramesh Yadav, Vastu Expert Pawan Bhatia, and Astrologer Dr. Shweta Sharma. In addition to storyteller Vardha Narayan, numerologist Anurag Puri, Vinay Dhingra (CEO of Riddhi Siddhi Advertising Agency), and Sandeep Kumar, the event was attended by Yogesh Sharma (Director of Music Valley), social worker Rashid Ismail, Ashi Jain from Sudhakar Gasoline, Vivek Shukla (Director of Meghdoot Gramodyog Seva Sansthan), and Sanjay Gautam (President of the ananubhuti organization). The Astro-Cultural Festival saw the presence of Ras Bihari (National President of the National Union of Journalists and a senior journalist), senior journalists Ashok Kinkar, Dadhibal Yadav, and Rakesh Thapliyal; K.C. Bishnoi (Editor-in-Chief of the Khari Kasauti national newspaper) and senior journalist Sanjay Poddar; senior journalist and TV anchor Dr. Shrivardhan Trivedi; as well as Anurag Muskan, Vikas Kaushik, Praveen Tiwari, Himanshi Singh, and others. Finally, the event organizers, Pradeep Srivastava and Fazle Gufran, expressed their gratitude to all the guests and collaborators for the successful organization of the Astro-Cultural Festival. They stated that if they continue to receive the cooperation and support of the government and individuals associated with the field of astrology, the 'Astro Mahakumbh' will be organized in various cities across the country.

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