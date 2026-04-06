Champions League Clash: Kane Set to Face Madrid Challenge
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is set to join his team against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals after recovering from an ankle issue. This marks the sixth knockout clash between Madrid and Bayern in 14 seasons. Kane is praised for his goal-scoring prowess and impact on the pitch.
- Country:
- Spain
Harry Kane, Bayern Munich's star striker, is back in action, ready to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. He missed the weekend's Bundesliga game due to an ankle injury but practiced on Monday before heading to the Spanish capital.
The upcoming match marks the sixth encounter between these two giants in the knockout stages over the past 14 seasons. Real Madrid's forward, Vinícius Júnior, acknowledged Kane's ability, emphasizing Bayern's overall strength as a team. Meanwhile, Álvaro Arbeloa, Madrid's coach, called Bayern the most consistent team in Europe this season.
Bayern remains unbeaten in 13 games across all competitions, whereas Madrid recently faced a setback with a league loss. Despite challenges, both teams are geared up for an intense battle at Santiago Bernabeu. Arbeloa also addressed burgeoning discussions around Kylian Mbappé, affirming the player's aspirations to succeed at Madrid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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