Odisha's Berhampur University Partners with National Library for Research Advancement
Berhampur University in Odisha and the National Library in Kolkata have entered into a partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding. This collaboration focuses on advancing research, academic seminars, and training programs over a five-year period, emphasizing unique collections and fostering joint initiatives.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Berhampur University in Odisha signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Library in Kolkata. This partnership aims to promote collaborative research in areas of mutual interest.
The MoU, signed by Registrar Sachidanand Nayak and National Library's Partha Sarathi Das, focuses on advancing academic engagement that leverages unique special collections. The collaboration also encompasses the development of short-term academic and training programs.
Over a five-year period, both institutions plan to host academic seminars, workshops, and joint training sessions, fostering significant intellectual and cultural dialogue. This venture marks a strategic move towards enhancing research opportunities and educational development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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