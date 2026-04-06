Odisha's Berhampur University Partners with National Library for Research Advancement

On Monday, Berhampur University in Odisha signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Library in Kolkata. This partnership aims to promote collaborative research in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU, signed by Registrar Sachidanand Nayak and National Library's Partha Sarathi Das, focuses on advancing academic engagement that leverages unique special collections. The collaboration also encompasses the development of short-term academic and training programs.

Over a five-year period, both institutions plan to host academic seminars, workshops, and joint training sessions, fostering significant intellectual and cultural dialogue. This venture marks a strategic move towards enhancing research opportunities and educational development.

(With inputs from agencies.)