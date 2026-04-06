Odisha Appoints New Vice-Chancellors Amidst Political Tension
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati appointed vice-chancellors to 14 state universities, including Utkal and Ravenshaw. The appointments came amid political pressure from the BJD over delayed positions, claiming an administrative standstill. The move aims to foster educational excellence under new leadership.
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In a significant administrative move, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati appointed vice-chancellors to 14 state universities, aiming to rejuvenate educational leadership across the state. Esteemed individuals, including Chandi Prasad Nanda for Utkal University and Santosh Kumar Tripathy for Fakir Mohan University, were chosen for these roles.
The appointments arrived amid a backdrop of political tension, with the opposition BJD threatening statewide protests over what they termed as an 'administrative paralysis' due to the prolonged vacancies. They pointed out that the recruitment advertisements were issued nine months prior, yet positions remained unfilled.
Speaking on the appointments, Governor Kambhampati expressed his confidence in these leaders to drive excellence in education, research, and innovation, thus significantly shaping the future of higher education within Odisha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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