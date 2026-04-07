Conflict Erupts over Sijimali Bauxite Mine Road Construction in Odisha
A violent clash occurred between local tribals and authorities in Odisha's Rayagada district over a road construction project linked to the Sijimali bauxite mine. Approximately 50 individuals, including 40 security personnel, were injured. The tribals have been opposing the project ever since it was allotted to a private company.
- Country:
- India
In Odisha's Rayagada district, a fierce conflict erupted as local tribals clashed with security forces over a road construction project related to the Sijimali bauxite mine. Reports indicate that around 50 people sustained injuries, including 40 security personnel.
The altercation arose from a long-standing opposition by locals to the construction, which they perceive as threatening their land and resources. Armed with stones, swords, and other weapons, the protestors attacked the police and district officials attempting to mediate the situation.
The district administration, led by Rayagada Collector Kulkarni Ashutosh C, has imposed prohibitory orders to restore order in the agitated Shagabari village while discussions with the tribals are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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