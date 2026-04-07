Left Menu

Conflict Erupts over Sijimali Bauxite Mine Road Construction in Odisha

A violent clash occurred between local tribals and authorities in Odisha's Rayagada district over a road construction project linked to the Sijimali bauxite mine. Approximately 50 individuals, including 40 security personnel, were injured. The tribals have been opposing the project ever since it was allotted to a private company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:30 IST
Conflict Erupts over Sijimali Bauxite Mine Road Construction in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Odisha's Rayagada district, a fierce conflict erupted as local tribals clashed with security forces over a road construction project related to the Sijimali bauxite mine. Reports indicate that around 50 people sustained injuries, including 40 security personnel.

The altercation arose from a long-standing opposition by locals to the construction, which they perceive as threatening their land and resources. Armed with stones, swords, and other weapons, the protestors attacked the police and district officials attempting to mediate the situation.

The district administration, led by Rayagada Collector Kulkarni Ashutosh C, has imposed prohibitory orders to restore order in the agitated Shagabari village while discussions with the tribals are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leadership Transition Takes Flight: Campbell Wilson Resigns as Air India CEO

Leadership Transition Takes Flight: Campbell Wilson Resigns as Air India CEO

 India
2
Courtney Lawes' Return: Unfinished Business on the Rugby Field

Courtney Lawes' Return: Unfinished Business on the Rugby Field

 Global
3
Tragic Turn in Surya Vihar: Mother Allegedly Takes Daughter’s Life

Tragic Turn in Surya Vihar: Mother Allegedly Takes Daughter’s Life

 India
4
Rajasthan Rains: Unseasonal Showers Impact Crops and Temperatures

Rajasthan Rains: Unseasonal Showers Impact Crops and Temperatures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026