Odisha Aims for Iron Ore Expansion Amidst Rapid Industrialization

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has issued a call to action for mining leaseholders and industries to ramp up mineral production in response to the state's industrial boom.

During a high-level meeting, Majhi pledged government backing for enhanced production and dispatch, aligning with the Mine Development and Production Agreement (MDPA). He also encouraged the development of manufacturing facilities in the mineral-rich areas of the state, addressing the low number of industries there.

Majhi revealed that Odisha has developed a mining auction calendar for 2026-27, aimed at streamlining the auction process. This meeting saw attendance from prominent figures such as ISA President Naveen Jindal, who advocated for priority raw material allocation to local industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)