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Odisha Aims for Iron Ore Expansion Amidst Rapid Industrialization

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged mining leaseholders to boost mineral production amidst rapid industrialization. At a meeting, he assured full government support, emphasizing increased manufacturing in mineral-rich districts. An annual mining auction calendar is set for 2026-27. Industries were called to prioritize local needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:13 IST
Odisha Aims for Iron Ore Expansion Amidst Rapid Industrialization
Odisha Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has issued a call to action for mining leaseholders and industries to ramp up mineral production in response to the state's industrial boom.

During a high-level meeting, Majhi pledged government backing for enhanced production and dispatch, aligning with the Mine Development and Production Agreement (MDPA). He also encouraged the development of manufacturing facilities in the mineral-rich areas of the state, addressing the low number of industries there.

Majhi revealed that Odisha has developed a mining auction calendar for 2026-27, aimed at streamlining the auction process. This meeting saw attendance from prominent figures such as ISA President Naveen Jindal, who advocated for priority raw material allocation to local industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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