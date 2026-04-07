Tension Erupts in Odisha: Tribal Clashes Over Mining Road

Seventy individuals, including 58 security personnel, sustained injuries during a clash with local tribes over a contentious road construction leading to the Sijimali bauxite mine in Odisha's Rayagada district on Tuesday, officials reported.

The conflict erupted when the tribals, who have been staunchly opposing the road project at Shagabari village, attacked police and administration officials with weapons such as swords, axes, and stones. In response, authorities deployed tear gas to diffuse the situation. Additional police forces were stationed, and prohibitory orders were enforced to maintain order.

Meanwhile, local tribal rights organization 'Sachetan Nagarika Manch' claimed several villagers were also harmed, calling for the Chief Minister's intervention. They criticized the police's actions and the state's support for the mining project, watching for the potential withdrawal of all police forces and project cessation.