Kolkata Realty Company in ED's Financial Crosshairs: Alleged Political Links and Land-Grabbing Probed

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has embarked on a probe into the financial dealings of Kolkata-based Merlin Group following allegations of ties with politicians and state officials linked to money laundering in West Bengal.

This development surfaces as assembly elections approach, with raids uncovering incriminating digital devices and documents from properties tied to the realty firm and its promoters, Sushil Mohta and Saket Mohta.

Accusations suggest the company engaged in land-grabbing through fraudulent documents, exploiting the land for large-scale projects. However, Merlin Group maintains its operations were lawful, attributing the investigation to baseless litigations by unrelated parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)