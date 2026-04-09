Kolkata Realty Company in ED's Financial Crosshairs: Alleged Political Links and Land-Grabbing Probed
The Enforcement Directorate is investigating financial connections between Kolkata's Merlin Group and political figures amidst elections. Raids revealed alleged land-grabbing via forged documents, raising questions about project transparency. The company denies wrongdoing, asserting legal land ownership and cooperation with authorities.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has embarked on a probe into the financial dealings of Kolkata-based Merlin Group following allegations of ties with politicians and state officials linked to money laundering in West Bengal.
This development surfaces as assembly elections approach, with raids uncovering incriminating digital devices and documents from properties tied to the realty firm and its promoters, Sushil Mohta and Saket Mohta.
Accusations suggest the company engaged in land-grabbing through fraudulent documents, exploiting the land for large-scale projects. However, Merlin Group maintains its operations were lawful, attributing the investigation to baseless litigations by unrelated parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heated West Bengal Campaign: Mamata and Modi Rally for Votes
BJP Targets Historic Win in West Bengal Polls
Modi Promises New Dawn for West Bengal Amid Syndicate Raj Allegations
'Political Games Overshadowing Sports in West Bengal: BJP's Critique'
Ratna Debnath's Political Battle for Women's Safety in West Bengal