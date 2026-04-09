Left Menu

Kolkata Realty Company in ED's Financial Crosshairs: Alleged Political Links and Land-Grabbing Probed

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating financial connections between Kolkata's Merlin Group and political figures amidst elections. Raids revealed alleged land-grabbing via forged documents, raising questions about project transparency. The company denies wrongdoing, asserting legal land ownership and cooperation with authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata/Newdelhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:43 IST
Kolkata Realty Company in ED's Financial Crosshairs: Alleged Political Links and Land-Grabbing Probed
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has embarked on a probe into the financial dealings of Kolkata-based Merlin Group following allegations of ties with politicians and state officials linked to money laundering in West Bengal.

This development surfaces as assembly elections approach, with raids uncovering incriminating digital devices and documents from properties tied to the realty firm and its promoters, Sushil Mohta and Saket Mohta.

Accusations suggest the company engaged in land-grabbing through fraudulent documents, exploiting the land for large-scale projects. However, Merlin Group maintains its operations were lawful, attributing the investigation to baseless litigations by unrelated parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Talks on Horizon: Israel and Lebanon Set to Negotiate

Historic Peace Talks on Horizon: Israel and Lebanon Set to Negotiate

 Global
2
Netanyahu Greenlights Direct Talks with Lebanon

Netanyahu Greenlights Direct Talks with Lebanon

 United Arab Emirates
3
Bihar Congress Protests Against Assam CM's Remarks on Kharge

Bihar Congress Protests Against Assam CM's Remarks on Kharge

 India
4
Thrilling IPL Showdown: LSG Holds KKR to 181

Thrilling IPL Showdown: LSG Holds KKR to 181

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026