First Woman JNU VC Credits Ambedkar for Historic Achievement

Jawaharlal Nehru University's first female Vice Chancellor, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, has publicly acknowledged that her position was made possible through the efforts of B R Ambedkar in championing women's rights.

Pandit made these remarks during the inaugural ceremony of 'Bheem Saptah,' a week-long event commemorating Ambedkar's legacy, running from April 8 to 14. The event underscores Ambedkar's role in modern Indian history, deeming him the most educated minister of the first independent Indian Cabinet.

The event highlighted the academic successes of marginalized students at JNU, with performances matching or surpassing those of students from open categories. The chief and guest of honor at the inaugural event were Kishor Makwana and L G Mallaiah, respectively. The week includes lectures and competitions engaging JNU students.

(With inputs from agencies.)