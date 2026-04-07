JNU Opens Gates for PG Admissions 2026-27

Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced the imminent commencement of postgraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic year, following the release of the CUET-PG results.

The university advises potential applicants to thoroughly examine the PG prospectus for 2026-27 to ensure compliance with program-specific criteria. Specific courses such as MSc (Biotechnology) require GAT-B scores, while M Tech admissions will go through centralized counseling.

Aspirants should prepare relevant documentation including category and income certificates. Further information on the admissions portal and application process will be released soon.