JNU Opens Gates for PG Admissions 2026-27
Jawaharlal Nehru University will soon open postgraduate admissions for 2026-27 following the CUET-PG results. Applicants are advised to review the prospectus and prepare necessary documents. Various programs have distinct entry requirements such as GAT-B scores for MSc. Additional details will be available on the admission portal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced the imminent commencement of postgraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic year, following the release of the CUET-PG results.
The university advises potential applicants to thoroughly examine the PG prospectus for 2026-27 to ensure compliance with program-specific criteria. Specific courses such as MSc (Biotechnology) require GAT-B scores, while M Tech admissions will go through centralized counseling.
Aspirants should prepare relevant documentation including category and income certificates. Further information on the admissions portal and application process will be released soon.
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