Driving Innovation: Bridging Private Sector with R&D in India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasizes private sector involvement in enhancing research and innovation in India, releasing two reports on R&D ease. The reports, developed with input from over 850 scientists, urge for flexible institutional structures to address challenges and improve the national R&D ecosystem.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has urged greater private sector involvement in supporting research and innovation in India. During an event, he unveiled two reports that focus on the ease of doing R&D in the country, highlighting India's strong human resource base.
The comprehensive reports are the result of a nine-month study involving outreach to over 400 institutional leaders and insights from more than 850 scientists. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, noted the continuous need for improvements, stressing the reports serve as dynamic working documents.
Niti Aayog officials, including VK Saraswat and Vice Chairman Suman Bery, pointed to various R&D challenges and potential rigidities in structures limiting collaboration. They underscored the need for flexible systems to enhance the R&D landscape and stressed on practical application of research as a priority.
- READ MORE ON:
- research
- innovation
- India
- private sector
- CSR
- Union Minister
- science
- technology
- R&D
- collaboration
ALSO READ
Union Minister Slams Congress Amid Women's Quota Amendment Debate
Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal directs DG Shipping to ensure transparency in shipping-related charges amid West Asia crisis: Statement.
Telangana's Vision: Shaping the Future with CSR Funds
World Health Day 2026: A Call for Unified Science-Driven Health Action
Zydus Lifesciences Gains USFDA Nod for Generic Dapagliflozin