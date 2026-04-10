Driving Innovation: Bridging Private Sector with R&D in India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has urged greater private sector involvement in supporting research and innovation in India. During an event, he unveiled two reports that focus on the ease of doing R&D in the country, highlighting India's strong human resource base.

The comprehensive reports are the result of a nine-month study involving outreach to over 400 institutional leaders and insights from more than 850 scientists. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, noted the continuous need for improvements, stressing the reports serve as dynamic working documents.

Niti Aayog officials, including VK Saraswat and Vice Chairman Suman Bery, pointed to various R&D challenges and potential rigidities in structures limiting collaboration. They underscored the need for flexible systems to enhance the R&D landscape and stressed on practical application of research as a priority.