Odisha CM Announces Leap Towards Modern Education

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, announced that approximately 800 schools will undergo transformation into model educational institutes through a central government initiative. The PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme sponsors this modernization, promising state-of-the-art infrastructure, smart classrooms, and digital education.

Speaking at an event at Kushaleswar Government High School in Keonjhar district, Majhi emphasized the comprehensive educational approach incorporating ethics, discipline, and life-building values along with academics. He stressed the importance of skills, creativity, and novelty in today's competitive world.

Majhi highlighted the allocation of over Rs 31,997 crore in the state budget for school and mass education, along with ongoing efforts to recruit 45,000 teachers. This follows the recent appointment of 20,000 educators, marking significant progress in enhancing educational resources across Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)