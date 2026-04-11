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Transforming Justice: E-Courts and the Path to Digital Clarity

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized the crucial role of 'ease of understanding law' for improving justice delivery and living conditions. At a conference, he discussed the importance of clear legal documents and timely fund usage in digitizing the judicial system, highlighting the ongoing E-Courts project advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:01 IST
Transforming Justice: E-Courts and the Path to Digital Clarity
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Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stressed the 'ease of understanding law' as a cornerstone for enhancing justice, living, and business processes during a recent conference on Judicial Process Re-engineering and Digital Transformation.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant attended the event, which focused on the need for citizens to comprehend laws, legal documents, and court orders to implement justice effectively. Meghwal emphasized that clarity in these areas is key to achieving smoother law implementation.

The minister also addressed the timely utilization of allocated funds for judicial projects, particularly emphasizing the Indian e-Courts system. Despite challenges, Phase III of the e-Courts initiative aims to transform courts into digital, online, and paperless entities, continuing the success of previous project phases.

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