Transforming Justice: E-Courts and the Path to Digital Clarity

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stressed the 'ease of understanding law' as a cornerstone for enhancing justice, living, and business processes during a recent conference on Judicial Process Re-engineering and Digital Transformation.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant attended the event, which focused on the need for citizens to comprehend laws, legal documents, and court orders to implement justice effectively. Meghwal emphasized that clarity in these areas is key to achieving smoother law implementation.

The minister also addressed the timely utilization of allocated funds for judicial projects, particularly emphasizing the Indian e-Courts system. Despite challenges, Phase III of the e-Courts initiative aims to transform courts into digital, online, and paperless entities, continuing the success of previous project phases.