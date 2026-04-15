Pioneering Future Talent: JISA Softech and MIT Group's Strategic Partnership

In a bid to close the gap between academic learning and industry demands, JISA Softech Private Limited has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MIT Group of Institutions, India. The collaboration is a milestone in enhancing student employability and equipping them with industry-relevant skills.

This partnership aims to deliver innovative training programs tailored to emerging market technologies, focusing on initiatives from student training and faculty development to joint research projects. The Centre of Excellence will serve as the cornerstone of this collaboration, providing students access to live projects, mentorship, and industry certifications.

Mr. Rumit Shah, Founder & Director of JISA Softech, emphasized that the partnership will integrate industry expertise with academic excellence to create meaningful impacts in fields like cybersecurity and software engineering. MIT representatives highlighted the partnership as crucial in shaping the next generation of professionals.