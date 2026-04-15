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Pioneering Future Talent: JISA Softech and MIT Group's Strategic Partnership

JISA Softech has partnered with MIT Group of Institutions to enhance education-industry alignment. The collaboration focuses on real-world training, faculty upskilling, research projects, and student employability. It includes initiatives like hackathons and a Centre of Excellence to bridge academia and industry, fostering a future-ready workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:52 IST
Pioneering Future Talent: JISA Softech and MIT Group's Strategic Partnership
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In a bid to close the gap between academic learning and industry demands, JISA Softech Private Limited has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MIT Group of Institutions, India. The collaboration is a milestone in enhancing student employability and equipping them with industry-relevant skills.

This partnership aims to deliver innovative training programs tailored to emerging market technologies, focusing on initiatives from student training and faculty development to joint research projects. The Centre of Excellence will serve as the cornerstone of this collaboration, providing students access to live projects, mentorship, and industry certifications.

Mr. Rumit Shah, Founder & Director of JISA Softech, emphasized that the partnership will integrate industry expertise with academic excellence to create meaningful impacts in fields like cybersecurity and software engineering. MIT representatives highlighted the partnership as crucial in shaping the next generation of professionals.

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