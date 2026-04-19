Temple Tensions: Arrest in Dayalpur Disruption

An individual has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly placing objectionable materials at the entrance of a temple in Dayalpur, northeastern Delhi, a police official announced on Sunday.

The incident came to light on April 15, prompting police to quickly respond to the scene and start an investigation. An FIR was immediately filed, leading to the detention of a suspect, according to the police.

Authorities have kept the accused's identity confidential as they proceed with the investigation to uncover the intent behind the act and explore any involvement of additional parties. Police affirmed that the situation is stable, with preventive measures in place to ensure public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)