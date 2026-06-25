Centre Invites Applications for National Teachers Awards 2026

The Department of School Education and Literacy under the Union Ministry of Education has opened the application process for the National Teachers Awards 2026, inviting eligible teachers from across the country to apply through the National Awards Portal. The annual awards honour educators who have made exceptional contributions to improving the quality of school education while supporting the overall development of their students through innovative teaching practices and dedicated service.

According to the Ministry, online applications and nominations will be accepted from June 15 to July 10, 2026. Teachers serving in schools run by the Central Government, State Governments, Union Territory Administrations, local bodies, as well as aided and private schools affiliated with recognised education boards, are eligible to apply, provided they meet the conditions specified in the official guidelines.

The National Teachers Awards are presented every year to recognise teachers who have demonstrated excellence in classroom teaching, introduced innovative educational practices and shown a strong commitment to enhancing learning outcomes. The awards also acknowledge educators who have played a significant role in promoting the holistic development of students beyond academic achievement.

The Ministry has made the complete application process available through the National Awards Portal, where applicants can access detailed guidelines, eligibility conditions, evaluation criteria and the selection procedure. Teachers are expected to submit their applications online within the prescribed timeline, after which the nominations will move through several stages of scrutiny before the final awardees are selected.

Following the closure of the application window on July 10, applicants will be given an opportunity to complete the final submission of their self-nominations between July 11 and July 13. An Independent National Jury will be constituted in the middle of July to oversee the selection process.

The evaluation will begin with District and Regional Selection Committees, which will shortlist applications between July 14 and July 21. The shortlisted nominations will then be examined by State and Organisation Selection Committees from July 22 to July 29, ensuring multiple levels of assessment before candidates reach the national stage.

Teachers shortlisted for the final round will be informed between July 30 and July 31 and invited to interact with the Independent National Jury. These interactions are scheduled to take place from August 3 to August 7, after which the jury will finalise its recommendations on August 8.

The Ministry plans to inform the selected award recipients between August 10 and August 20, following the approval of the Union Education Minister. The selected teachers will then participate in rehearsals before the official award ceremony, which is scheduled to be held on September 4 and September 5, 2026, in celebration of Teachers' Day.

The Ministry has encouraged eligible teachers from across the country to participate in the awards, describing them as an opportunity to recognise educators whose dedication, innovation and commitment continue to strengthen India's school education system and inspire future generations of learners.

Teachers interested in applying can access the application portal and detailed guidelines through the National Awards Portal at https://nationalawardstoteachers.education.gov.in/Login.aspx.