Victory Turned Chaos: Tragedy in Cabo San Lucas

A celebration of Mexico’s World Cup match victory in Cabo San Lucas turned tragic after a car plowed through crowds of fans, injuring 17 people including the driver. Videos show the incident and the crowd's reaction. Authorities vow to keep the public informed about ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Celebration Of Mexicos World Cup Match Victory Took A Violent Turn On Wednesday Night After A Car Rammed Through A Crowd Of Fans In The Popular Tourist Resort Of Cabo San Lucas | Updated: 25-06-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 18:22 IST
Victory Turned Chaos: Tragedy in Cabo San Lucas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A celebration in Cabo San Lucas took a grim turn when a car rammed through a crowd of fans exuberant over Mexico's World Cup victory. Seventeen people were injured, including the arrested driver, according to Los Cabos’ city hall.

Verified social media footage shows a black car driving through people donning Mexico’s national football team shirts, catapulting individuals into the air before colliding with bollards. Subsequent clips reveal the crowd retaliating against the driver while several victims lay injured.

Los Cabos' Acting Mayor Jose Manuel Larumbe expressed solidarity with the victims and promised transparency in the forthcoming investigation. Cabo San Lucas is a premier tourist spot in Mexico, where celebrations surged after the national team's victory against the Czech Republic.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026