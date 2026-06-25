Victory Turned Chaos: Tragedy in Cabo San Lucas

A Celebration Of Mexicos World Cup Match Victory Took A Violent Turn On Wednesday Night After A Car Rammed Through A Crowd Of Fans In The Popular Tourist Resort Of Cabo San Lucas

A celebration in Cabo San Lucas took a grim turn when a car rammed through a crowd of fans exuberant over Mexico's World Cup victory. Seventeen people were injured, including the arrested driver, according to Los Cabos’ city hall.

Verified social media footage shows a black car driving through people donning Mexico’s national football team shirts, catapulting individuals into the air before colliding with bollards. Subsequent clips reveal the crowd retaliating against the driver while several victims lay injured.

Los Cabos' Acting Mayor Jose Manuel Larumbe expressed solidarity with the victims and promised transparency in the forthcoming investigation. Cabo San Lucas is a premier tourist spot in Mexico, where celebrations surged after the national team's victory against the Czech Republic.