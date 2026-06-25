Science World's Soccer Technology Exhibit Scores in Vancouver
Science World in Vancouver has unveiled 'Soccer & Technology' from the FIFA Museum, attracting soccer fans to explore the sport's technological evolution. This exhibition, marking its North American debut, seeks to boost soccer's popularity in Canada. Set near BC Place, it coincides with the World Cup excitement.
In a captivating blend of technology and sports culture, Science World's latest exhibit in Vancouver, 'Soccer & Technology,' showcases the evolution of soccer. The exhibit, presented by the FIFA Museum in its North American debut, aims to ignite soccer's growth in Canada, a nation known for its hockey passion.
Strategically located near BC Place, the city's World Cup venue, the exhibit draws hundreds of fans eager to delve into the technological innovations that have shaped the beautiful game. It's a unique initiative striving to elevate the sport's profile in the region.
The exhibit exemplifies how sports and technology intersect, providing a compelling narrative for visitors and contributing to Vancouver's cultural landscape during the World Cup frenzy.