Telangana's Tungabhadra Water Battle: CM Reddy Urges Central Support

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called upon the Union Government to address the state's fair share of water from the Tungabhadra project, as reported in a recent release. Telangana is entitled to 15.9 TMC but reports an inflow of only 5 to 6 TMC, said the Chief Minister.

The RajoliBanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) requires water to irrigate approximately 83,987 acres in 75 villages in Jogulamba Gadwal district. Given the involvement of three states, CM Reddy urged for the Tungabhadra Board to be reinforced under the Central Water Commission to facilitate efficient water allocation among Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

In a review meeting focusing on the Tungabhadra project, RDS, and inter-state river water disputes, key officials including State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and MP Mallu Ravi discussed the incomplete modernization of the RajoliBanda Diversion Canal, despite Rs 59 crore already deposited by Telangana.

The Chief Minister plans to address the delay in Packages 1 and 2 of the project at a meeting with three Chief Ministers, led by the Union Minister for Jal Shakti. Concerns were also raised about siltation causing reduced water diversion at RDS, with a request for desilting action from the Centre and cooperation from Karnataka.

A representation will be submitted to the Centre for executing recommendations from a 2004 expert committee concerning desilting. CM Reddy advised officials to compare past and present reports and urgently prepare a comprehensive update.

The exploration of alternatives for maximizing water use under the Tungabhadra Lift Irrigation Scheme was ordered, along with rapid execution of work to increase the capacity of the Mallammakunta Balancing Reservoir, a key element in utilizing water from Thummilla.