Russias Decision To Expel Romanias Consul General In St Petersburg Is Predictable After The European Union State Expelled His Counterpart From The Black Sea City Of Constanta In The Wake Of A Drone Crash

Russia has expelled Romania’s consul general in St Petersburg, following Romania’s decision to oust the Russian consul from Constanta. This move intensifies diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

The Romanian foreign ministry perceived Russia's decision as a predictable response. These expulsions are the latest in a series of diplomatic ripostes between Moscow and the European Union state.

The backdrop to these diplomatic maneuvers is a serious incident: a Russian drone crashed into an apartment block in the city of Galati in eastern Romania during an overnight attack aimed at Ukraine. This was the first time a densely populated area in a NATO country was hit during the ongoing conflict.