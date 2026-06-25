Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Russia and Romania's Diplomatic Expulsions

In a predictable move, Russia expelled Romania’s consul general in St Petersburg after Romania expelled their counterpart from Constanta. The diplomatic discord follows a Russian drone crash into an apartment block in Romania's Galati, marking the first such incident in a NATO country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russias Decision To Expel Romanias Consul General In St Petersburg Is Predictable After The European Union State Expelled His Counterpart From The Black Sea City Of Constanta In The Wake Of A Drone Crash | Updated: 25-06-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 18:27 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Russia and Romania's Diplomatic Expulsions
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Russia has expelled Romania’s consul general in St Petersburg, following Romania’s decision to oust the Russian consul from Constanta. This move intensifies diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

The Romanian foreign ministry perceived Russia's decision as a predictable response. These expulsions are the latest in a series of diplomatic ripostes between Moscow and the European Union state.

The backdrop to these diplomatic maneuvers is a serious incident: a Russian drone crashed into an apartment block in the city of Galati in eastern Romania during an overnight attack aimed at Ukraine. This was the first time a densely populated area in a NATO country was hit during the ongoing conflict.

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