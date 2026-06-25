World Cup Fans Find Home on Wheels in Texas
World Cup fans flock to a Texas RV park near Dallas Stadium, creating a unique community and discovering a cost-effective way to follow their teams. Fans from Argentina, Germany, and England embrace the communal spirit, sharing grills and stories while saving money compared to high hotel costs.
World Cup supporters in Texas have found camaraderie and cost savings by staying in an RV park near Dallas Stadium, rather than spending on expensive hotels. Fans from Argentina, Germany, and England have turned the campground into a vibrant international community.
The Dallas/Arlington KOA Holiday campground has become a social hub, with nearly all of its 159 RV sites occupied during crucial matches. General manager Nona Gomez reported high demand and noted the park's growing popularity among those seeking affordable alternatives.
For many, the decision to camp was driven by the rising cost of attending the World Cup. Fans enjoy the opportunity to mingle with fellow enthusiasts, sharing meals and stories in an environment that fosters cultural exchange. Despite minor inconveniences, the experience has proven rewarding.
ALSO READ
-
Historic Victory: South Africa's Bafana Bafana Advance to World Cup Knockouts
-
Canine Champions: Border Collies Ben and Sally Guard World Cup Fields
-
Park Ji-Sung Criticizes South Korea's Lackluster World Cup Performance
-
Against All Odds: South Africa Stuns the World Cup
-
Russia's Return to FIFA: The U-15 World Cup Scenario