World Cup Fans Find Home on Wheels in Texas

With Barbecue Smoke Drifting Between Rows Of Camper Vans And Argentina Flags Fluttering Above Rooftop Air Conditioners

World Cup supporters in Texas have found camaraderie and cost savings by staying in an RV park near Dallas Stadium, rather than spending on expensive hotels. Fans from Argentina, Germany, and England have turned the campground into a vibrant international community.

The Dallas/Arlington KOA Holiday campground has become a social hub, with nearly all of its 159 RV sites occupied during crucial matches. General manager Nona Gomez reported high demand and noted the park's growing popularity among those seeking affordable alternatives.

For many, the decision to camp was driven by the rising cost of attending the World Cup. Fans enjoy the opportunity to mingle with fellow enthusiasts, sharing meals and stories in an environment that fosters cultural exchange. Despite minor inconveniences, the experience has proven rewarding.