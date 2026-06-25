World Cup Fans Find Home on Wheels in Texas

World Cup fans flock to a Texas RV park near Dallas Stadium, creating a unique community and discovering a cost-effective way to follow their teams. Fans from Argentina, Germany, and England embrace the communal spirit, sharing grills and stories while saving money compared to high hotel costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | With Barbecue Smoke Drifting Between Rows Of Camper Vans And Argentina Flags Fluttering Above Rooftop Air Conditioners | Updated: 25-06-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 20:54 IST
World Cup Fans Find Home on Wheels in Texas

World Cup supporters in Texas have found camaraderie and cost savings by staying in an RV park near Dallas Stadium, rather than spending on expensive hotels. Fans from Argentina, Germany, and England have turned the campground into a vibrant international community.

The Dallas/Arlington KOA Holiday campground has become a social hub, with nearly all of its 159 RV sites occupied during crucial matches. General manager Nona Gomez reported high demand and noted the park's growing popularity among those seeking affordable alternatives.

For many, the decision to camp was driven by the rising cost of attending the World Cup. Fans enjoy the opportunity to mingle with fellow enthusiasts, sharing meals and stories in an environment that fosters cultural exchange. Despite minor inconveniences, the experience has proven rewarding.

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