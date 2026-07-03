New Zealand to Release Updated School Curriculum by September

New Zealand schools will receive the updated National Curriculum for Years 0–10 by 9 September 2026, with Science and Social Sciences being released earlier to give schools extra time to prepare before they become compulsory in 2027.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said Science and Social Sciences will be published on 12 August, while Pūtaiao and Pūmanawa Tangata, the equivalent learning areas in Te Marautanga o Aotearoa, will be released on 26 August after final quality assurance of the te reo Māori content.

The staged release is designed to help schools and kura become familiar with the updated material well before implementation, giving teachers more time to plan lessons and understand the changes.

Thousands contribute to shaping the refreshed curriculum

More than 3,900 submissions were received during the consultation process, covering six learning areas and seven wāhanga ako. The Ministry of Education invited feedback from teachers, school leaders, education organisations, subject associations, education experts, parents, and the wider public through workshops, webinars, classroom trials, surveys, and review groups.

Stanford thanked everyone who contributed, saying every submission is being reviewed before the final curriculum is published. She said the timeline was adjusted to ensure valuable feedback could be properly considered and reflected in the final version.

The Minister noted that it has been almost two decades since the National Curriculum was comprehensively updated. During that time, New Zealand's education system and the wider world have changed significantly, making it important to provide schools with clearer and more consistent guidance about what students should learn at each year level.

New resources and support to help schools prepare

The curriculum refresh forms part of the Government's broader programme to improve curriculum, assessment, and qualifications across the education system. Work on the Years 11–13 curriculum is continuing, with consultation underway before it is finalised later this year. When the complete Years 0–10 curriculum is released in September, schools and kura will also receive classroom resources, professional learning opportunities, webinars, in-person hui, and other practical support to help teachers confidently introduce the new curriculum.

Stanford encouraged schools that are ready to begin using the updated curriculum before it becomes mandatory to start early. She said the refreshed curriculum has been developed specifically for New Zealand students, providing clearer expectations while remaining engaging, inclusive, and relevant to Kiwi learners. She also acknowledged the New Zealand Rural Schools Leadership Association and the Auckland Primary Principals' Association for their constructive input throughout the process.