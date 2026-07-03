NZ Moves to Modernise Environmental Reporting System

New Zealand has taken the first parliamentary step toward updating the country's environmental reporting system after the Environmental Reporting Amendment Bill passed its first reading. Environment Minister Nicola Grigg said the proposed changes are designed to make environmental reporting more effective, improve the quality of data, and provide information that is easier for people to understand and use.

The Bill proposes changes to the Environmental Reporting Act 2015, with a stronger focus on delivering timely, relevant, and accessible environmental information that better reflects the country's changing natural environment and supports long-term decision-making.

Changes focus on better data and smarter reporting

The proposed legislation would revise how environmental reports are prepared, update reporting timeframes, and better define the roles and responsibilities of the organisations involved in collecting and publishing environmental information.

It also introduces a more structured approach to gathering environmental data and knowledge. The Government says reporting less frequently, while using timeframes that better reflect environmental change, will produce more meaningful insights and allow more comprehensive reporting on complex and interconnected environmental issues instead of relying on fixed reporting cycles.

Government targets stronger long-term planning

Grigg said New Zealand needs an environmental reporting system that not only reflects current conditions but also helps people understand how today's decisions could shape the environment and communities in the years ahead.

The Government believes the updated framework will improve transparency, provide clearer information on progress toward national priorities, and support better policy and investment decisions in areas such as resource management, spatial planning, and climate adaptation.

The Environmental Reporting Amendment Bill was introduced to Parliament on 16 June and will now be examined by the Environment Select Committee before progressing through the legislative process.