PM Narendra Modi to Make Historic New Zealand Visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to New Zealand next week for his first official visit to the country, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years. New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the visit represents an important milestone in the growing relationship between the two nations and reflects their expanding cooperation across several key areas. Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Auckland on 10 July and depart on 11 July. During the visit, the two leaders are expected to hold talks on trade, investment, maritime security, education, technology, tourism, sport, and a range of global issues.

Free trade deal set to deepen economic ties

Luxon said India is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies, making it an increasingly important partner for New Zealand. He highlighted the New Zealand–India Free Trade Agreement, signed in April, as a major step forward in strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Once fully implemented, the agreement will reduce or eliminate tariffs on 95 percent of New Zealand's exports to India, while 57 percent of exports will become tariff-free from the first day of implementation. The Government expects the deal to create new opportunities for exporters, support job creation, and contribute to its target of doubling the value of New Zealand's exports by 2034.

Strong community links add to growing partnership

Beyond trade, the visit will also celebrate the close people-to-people ties shared by the two countries. Kiwi-Indians make up around six percent of New Zealand's population and play an important role across business, technology, healthcare, science, education, and many other sectors of the economy.

Luxon said the visit reflects a partnership that continues to grow in both economic and strategic importance. He said stronger cooperation between New Zealand and India will help deliver greater prosperity, create new opportunities for businesses and communities, and contribute to the long-term security and development of both nations.