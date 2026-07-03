Judge La-Verne King Named New Principal Family Court Judge

District Court Judge La-Verne King has been appointed as New Zealand's next Principal Family Court Judge, Attorney-General Chris Bishop has announced. She will take up the position in November following the retirement of Judge Jackie Moran, who has led the Family Court since 2018.

Judge King, of Ngatikahu ki Whangaroa and Ngati Paoa descent, brings decades of legal and judicial experience to the role. Since joining the District Court Bench in 2019, she has worked mainly in the Family and Youth Courts across Northland and has served as the region's Family Court Liaison Judge since 2021.

Career built on community service and family justice

After being admitted to the Bar in 1989, Judge King built a career focused on improving access to justice. In 1994, she co-founded KAM Legal alongside Ida Malosi, now Principal Youth Court Judge, and Judge Ali'imuamua Sandra Alofivae. The firm became the first Māori and Pasifika women-owned law practice in New Zealand.

She later returned to the Far North and established Doubtless Bay Law Limited in 2007 to provide legal services tailored to the needs of local communities. Over the years, she has also served as a Youth Advocate, Counsel for Child, District Inspector for Mental Health, and Visiting Justice, gaining broad experience across several areas of the justice system.

Leadership shaped by years of family law experience

Judge King's expertise in family law was further recognised in 2018 when she was appointed to the Independent Panel that reviewed the 2014 Family Justice Reforms. Her work in the Family and Youth Courts has given her extensive experience dealing with matters affecting children, families, and vulnerable members of the community.

As Principal Family Court Judge, she will oversee the leadership and administration of the Family Court, building on years of experience both on the bench and within the wider legal profession. Her appointment marks a new chapter for the court as it continues to support families across New Zealand.