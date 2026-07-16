Court Intervenes in Activist's Hunger Strike for Education Reform

An Indian court ordered the monitoring of activist Sonam Wangchuk's health as he entered the 19th day of his hunger strike in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Wangchuk is protesting alongside the youth Cockroach Janta Party against exam paper leaks disrupting students' futures.

The 59-year-old activist has committed to continuing his strike until demands are met, despite significant weight loss. The Delhi High Court has authorized officials to act based on medical assessments to prevent his condition from worsening, highlighting the urgency of his health situation.

As momentum builds, the CJP plans a significant march to parliament on July 20 to demand reforms and accountability in light of the exam scandal. The court's intervention underscores the growing tension surrounding educational governance in India.