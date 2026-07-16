Court Intervenes in Activist's Hunger Strike for Education Reform
An Indian court has asked for monitoring and intervention if the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, on a hunger strike demanding educational reform, deteriorates. This unprecedented judicial involvement comes as concerns over Wangchuk's health grow. He protests exam paper leaks, supporting India's youth Cockroach Janta Party.
- Country:
- India
An Indian court ordered the monitoring of activist Sonam Wangchuk's health as he entered the 19th day of his hunger strike in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Wangchuk is protesting alongside the youth Cockroach Janta Party against exam paper leaks disrupting students' futures.
The 59-year-old activist has committed to continuing his strike until demands are met, despite significant weight loss. The Delhi High Court has authorized officials to act based on medical assessments to prevent his condition from worsening, highlighting the urgency of his health situation.
As momentum builds, the CJP plans a significant march to parliament on July 20 to demand reforms and accountability in light of the exam scandal. The court's intervention underscores the growing tension surrounding educational governance in India.