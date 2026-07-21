Harvard's Financial Aid Programs Under DOJ Scrutiny

The United States Department of Justice announced a new investigation into Harvard University, examining whether its financial aid programs, specifically those involving Chinese funding, discriminate against American students. This represents the latest in a series of conflicts between the Trump administration and the prestigious university.

According to a statement by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, the review aims to determine if Harvard's practices unlawfully benefit students of Chinese descent over U.S. citizens. Harvard officials have refuted claims of discrimination, asserting their commitment to legal compliance and stating that they have consistently reported foreign donations as required by U.S. law.

Harvard accuses the administration of using this probe as retaliation for the university’s autonomy. The broader clash includes investigations into university stances on climate change and diversity policies, which rights advocates argue suppress academic freedom and free speech.