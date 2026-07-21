Harvard's Financial Aid Programs Under DOJ Scrutiny

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Harvard University over possible discrimination in its financial aid programs related to Chinese funding. The probe is part of the Trump administration's broader scrutiny of Harvard and other universities. Harvard denies any unlawful discrimination and is reviewing the government’s inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 04:59 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 04:59 IST
Harvard's Financial Aid Programs Under DOJ Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Department of Justice announced a new investigation into Harvard University, examining whether its financial aid programs, specifically those involving Chinese funding, discriminate against American students. This represents the latest in a series of conflicts between the Trump administration and the prestigious university.

According to a statement by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, the review aims to determine if Harvard's practices unlawfully benefit students of Chinese descent over U.S. citizens. Harvard officials have refuted claims of discrimination, asserting their commitment to legal compliance and stating that they have consistently reported foreign donations as required by U.S. law.

Harvard accuses the administration of using this probe as retaliation for the university’s autonomy. The broader clash includes investigations into university stances on climate change and diversity policies, which rights advocates argue suppress academic freedom and free speech.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Cuts Through the Skills-Gap Hype and Finds a Digital Weak Spot

Ghana’s Land Reform Paradox: Stronger Laws, Persistent Inequality

How Microplastics Are Reshaping Global Food and Health Risks

An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026