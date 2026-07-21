Indonesia Slashes School Meals Budget Amid Fiscal Concerns

Indonesia's government has decreased the budget for free school meals from 268 trillion rupiah to 229 trillion rupiah, signaling potential further cuts. This forms a crucial part of President Prabowo Subianto's election campaign and highlights the country's fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 15:56 IST
Indonesia Slashes School Meals Budget Amid Fiscal Concerns
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  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia has announced significant cuts to its free school meals budget, reducing it from 268 trillion rupiah to 229 trillion rupiah. Further reductions may be on the horizon, according to a senior official from the National Nutrition Agency.

The school meals programme is a cornerstone of President Prabowo Subianto's election campaign, emphasizing his commitment to combating child malnutrition. However, these budgetary cuts raise questions about Indonesia's fiscal sustainability.

This move reflects broader concerns regarding the nation's financial health, with education funding being a key indicator of government priorities.

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